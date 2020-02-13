Loading articles...

Man charged with attempted murder after alleged attack with crowbar

Last Updated Feb 13, 2020 at 11:14 am EST

Police say a man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly beating an elderly man with a crowbar in Whitby, Ont.

Durham regional police say the two men both rented rooms in the same home.

They say the accused entered the man’s room on Saturday and allegedly attacked him with the crowbar.

Police say another resident of the home heard the commotion and “came to the rescue.”

They say a 45-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault.

He’s also charged with weapons dangerous and threatening.

 

