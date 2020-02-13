Loading articles...

Gunshots fired in Thai capital, no one hurt

BANGKOK — Police in Thailand say multiple gunshots have been fired into the air by a man in the middle of the capital Bangkok.

Emergency rescue services say no one has been hurt. Thai media report that police have cleared the area around the building where the man is, and family members are trying to convince him to surrender.

The shooting was reported to have started at about 4 a.m. Friday in a residential neighbourhood with small shops, and the situation remained unresolved six hours later.

It comes less than a week after a shooting rampage in northern Thailand by a soldier who killed 29 people.

The Associated Press

