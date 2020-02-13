No subway service on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union due to derailment

The TTC says there is no subway service running on Line 1 between St. Clair West and Union stations due to a derailment at St. George Station.

Shuttle buses are running.

TTC officials said it was a work car that derailed at St. George Station, not a passenger car.

Crews are on scene assessing the situation.

No subway service St. Clair West to Union because of train derailment at St. George Station where crews are examining the tracks in the tunnel. #TTC pic.twitter.com/PvjAxYCrL8 — Kevin Misener (@Misener680NEWS) February 13, 2020

There has been no word on how long it will take to fix the issue.

The TTC says customers may use GO Transit at Danforth, Kennedy, Kipling, Dundas West, Downsview Park, and Union Stations (including the UP Express) for the cost of a TTC fare. TTC Presto customers are not required to tap prior to boarding.

This is the second derailment the TTC has had to deal with this year.

Last month a train partially derailed on Line 2 near Keele Station during the morning rush. Service was disrupted for over four hours while crews worked to identify the problem.