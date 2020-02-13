Over 400 dangerous drivers taken off GTA roads since Jan. 1, OPP says

We’re only half way through February and Ontario Provincial Police say they have already taken over 400 dangerous drivers off GTA roads this year.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt said 135 charges have been laid since January 1 for drug or alcohol related driving charges — that amounts to three to four drivers in the GTA every day.

One such incident happened yesterday morning.

Police stopped a vehicle on the QEW in Oakville during the morning rush after callers reported a vehicle weaving all over the road. The 37-year-old driver was arrested and a breathalyzer was given at the police station. Schmidt said the woman blew “well over” three times the legal limit.

“This is one of those leading causes of death and injury and that’s why we depend on the public’s assistance to report this kind of crime that’s going on because this is a criminal driving activity that needs to stop. People die because of that,” he explained.

Schmidt added that there’s no excuse for people living in Toronto to still be driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

“There are plenty of options … you have public transit, you have ride shares, you have all kinds of options out there,” he said. “if you’re going out to celebrate, wherever it is you’re going this week or next week or any time, make sure you have a plan to get home save.”

But impaired driving isn’t the only issue OPP officers have been dealing with this year.

According to Schmidt, over 300 drivers were taken off the road for dangerous driving – including speeding, street racing and stunt driving.

Last night a vehicle was clocked going 176 km/h on Highway 410 near Steeles Avenue. The driver’s license was suspended for seven days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

“All across the province as well, we see drivers driving far too aggressively, far too impatient, putting themselves and other people at risk,” Schmidt explained.