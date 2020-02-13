Loading articles...

Extreme cold weather alert issued ahead of forecasted temperature drop

Last Updated Feb 13, 2020 at 8:32 am EST

FILE - A man walks his dog across the snow covered beach while a cargo ship sits in the steaming fog of Lake Ontario in Toronto on Wednesday December 27, 2017. Extreme cold temperatures have covered much of North America bringing arctic like conditions. (FILE/THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of an expected temperature drop Thursday afternoon.

The alert mobilizes city resources to help citizens deal with the cold weather. Warming centres will be opened and extra services for vulnerable citizens such as the homeless will be made available.

“Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature in the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder,” a city news release said Thursday. “The Medical Officer of Health may also consider other weather-related factors when issuing extreme cold weather alerts.”

Dramatic temperature drop over the next 24 hours

Temperatures are expected to start dropping around midday Thursday, with a projected temperature of 0 C. The wind chill factor is expected to be in the – 7 C range around 2 p.m.

Friday morning is expected to be particularly chilly, with a forecast high for the day to be – 8 C.  The wind chill will be around -28 C at 7 a.m.

