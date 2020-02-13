Extreme cold weather alert issued ahead of forecasted temperature drop

The City of Toronto issued an extreme cold weather alert ahead of an expected temperature drop Thursday afternoon.

The alert mobilizes city resources to help citizens deal with the cold weather. Warming centres will be opened and extra services for vulnerable citizens such as the homeless will be made available.

“Extreme cold weather alerts are issued when the temperature in the daily forecast suggests temperatures will reach approximately -15 C or colder, or when the wind chill is forecast to reach -20 C or colder,” a city news release said Thursday. “The Medical Officer of Health may also consider other weather-related factors when issuing extreme cold weather alerts.”

Dramatic temperature drop over the next 24 hours

Temperatures are expected to start dropping around midday Thursday, with a projected temperature of 0 C. The wind chill factor is expected to be in the – 7 C range around 2 p.m.

Friday morning is expected to be particularly chilly, with a forecast high for the day to be – 8 C. The wind chill will be around -28 C at 7 a.m.

