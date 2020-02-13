Chorus Aviation reports profit jump despite sluggish revenue rise

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A plane makes its way across the skies over Toronto, Tuesday Sep. 6, 2005. Chorus Aviation Inc. reported a net profit of $36.6 million in its latest quarter as revenue rose 1.5 per cent compared with a year ago.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
HALIFAX — Chorus Aviation Inc. reported a net profit of $36.6 million in its latest quarter as revenue rose 1.5 per cent compared with a year ago.
The regional aircraft company says profits amounted to 23 cents per share for the quarter ended Dec. 31, boosted by the sale of three Dash 8-400 turboprop planes and 60 per cent growth in the number of fleet leases to 64.
Chorus says net income increased by $34.3 million primarily due to a change in net unrealized foreign exchange gains on long-term debt.
Operating revenue totalled $338.6 million last quarter, up from $333.7 million a year earlier. Full-year profits nearly doubled from 2018 to $133.2 million though revenues inched up only one per cent to $1.35 billion.
On an adjusted basis, Halifax-based Chorus says it earned $23.3 million or 15 cents per share in its latest quarter, down by one-third from an adjusted profit of $35.3 million or 25 cents per share a year ago.
Analysts on average had expected an adjusted profit of $31.3 million or 19 cents per share, according to financial markets data firm Refinitiv.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2020.