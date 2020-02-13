Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Bus accident in northern India kills at least 14, hurts 35
by Biswajeet Banerjee, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 13, 2020 12:59 am EST
LUCKNOW, India — A speeding bus rammed into a truck in northern India, killing at least 14 people and injuring 35 others, police said Thursday.
Police officer Rajesh Kumar said the crash occurred on an expressway in Uttar Pradesh state late Wednesday.
Another police officer, Rajesh Singh, said 10 people were dead at the scene and four died of their injuries in the hospital. The officer said the impact badly damaged the front of the bus.
Deadly bus accidents are common in India. Around 150,000 people die every year on India’s roads, often because of reckless driving, badly maintained roads and vehicles overcrowded with passengers.
In January a speeding bus and auto-rickshaw collided in western India, killing at least 27 people.
Biswajeet Banerjee, The Associated Press
