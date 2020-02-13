Ballet based on Atwood's 'MaddAddam' trilogy headed to National Ballet of Canada

TORONTO — The world premiere of a new full-length ballet based on author Margaret Atwood’s “MaddAddam” trilogy of books is among works headed to the National Ballet of Canada.

The Toronto-based company says the “MaddAddam” production is part of its 2020/21 season, which is the final one for artistic director Karen Kain, who plans to retire in January 2021.

Award-winning choreographer Wayne McGregor is creating the piece in collaboration with Atwood.

It’s set to run Nov. 21 to Nov. 29 with the same creative team behind McGregor’s landmark 2015 ballet “Woolf Works.”

“MaddAddam” is a co-production with The Royal Ballet, which will present the piece in London in 2022.

The post-apocalyptic story is inspired by Atwood’s trilogy “Oryx and Crake,” “The Year of the Flood” and “MaddAddam.”

Other highlights of the coming season include the North American premiere of “Victoria,” created by acclaimed choreographer Cathy Marston.

Set to run in June 2021, “Victoria” looks at British monarch Queen Victoria through the eyes of her youngest daughter and closest confidante, Princess Beatrice.

The new season will also have a guest appearance by the San Francisco Ballet in its Toronto debut.

The National Ballet will also tour to London’s Royal Opera House with “The Sleeping Beauty,” and to Ottawa with “Swan Lake.”

Other productions in the lineup include the return of “Frame by Frame” by Robert Lepage and Guillaume Cote, which is based on the life and work of Canadian filmmaker Norman McLaren.

The Canadian Press