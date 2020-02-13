Durham police investigate anti-immigration posters

Durham police have released CCTV images of suspects they say have been putting up posters with anti-immigration messages around the region.

“The posters have been found throughout the region between October 2019 and February 2020,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police did not disclose exactly what the posters said other than they had a white background with black text design and had “discriminatory messages.”

Anyone with information can contact them directly or can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.