Woman gets probation for striking black man, hurling slurs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A white woman who used racial slurs as she attacked a black car salesman at a western Michigan dealership has avoided a jail sentence despite a tearful appeal from the victim for time behind bars.

Shelly Hueckel of Nashville, Michigan, was sentenced Tuesday to two years of probation by Judge Paul Sullivan. Hueckel was convicted in December of misdemeanour assault but cleared of ethnic intimidation, a felony.

Before the Kent County judge handed down Hueckel’s punishment, Terrence Smith tearfully asked that the maximum sentence be imposed. The misdemeanour conviction is punishable by up to 93 days in jail.

“I was … assaulted for no reason and called a (N-word) over and over again at that point, I took every ounce of strength in me to restrain myself from defending myself, and I did it: I stood tall through an incredibly hard moment,” Smith recalled.

Hueckel allegedly struck Smith repeatedly, knocking off his glasses while shouting racial slurs. Hueckel apologized in court. If she violates the terms of her probation she could serve up to 45 days in jail.

“Nothing excuses my actions, but I’m deeply sorry for the pain I have caused in his life,” she said.

During her December trial, an attorney for Hueckel, 47, said she was upset by an appraisal for her car — not race — at the dealership in Lowell last April. The judge agreed, saying she likely would have had a similar reaction with someone who wasn’t African American.

Sullivan said he stood by his decision on the ethnic intimidation charge, which he believes “was the proper decision,” but Smith disagreed.

“It was ethnic intimidation. I’m going to say it again: ethnic intimidation,” Smith told the judge Tuesday.

