UN rights council releases list of Israeli settlement firms

JERUSALEM — The United Nations Human Rights Council has released a list of more than 100 companies it says are operating in Israel’s West Bank settlements.

In a report Wednesday, the council said the companies’ activities “raised particular human rights concerns.”

The Associated Press

