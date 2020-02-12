Loading articles...

Spanish police arrest former oil executive sought by Mexico

MEXICO CITY — The former head of Mexico’s state oil company was arrested Wednesday in Spain on a international warrant issued by Mexico, authorities said.

Mexican Attorney General Alejandro Gertz Manero told Radio Formula that Emilio Lozoya was arrested in the southern port city of Malaga.

Lozoya was director of Pemex between 2012 and 2016 during the administration of former Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Mexico issued international arrest warrants against Lozoya last year as a result of corruption investigations, including into his alleged ties to Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction company that secured contracts across Latin America through a network of bribes.

Officials are also investing Pemex’s purchase of a fertilizer plant in 2015 at an allegedly inflated price.

Lozoya has repeatedly denied wrongdoing.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 26 minutes ago
EB 401 east of Bayview express, the left lane is blocked with a stalled vehicle.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 21 minutes ago
Our jackpot is now OVER $15,000! Enter for your chance to win one of two amazing prizes with the 680 NEWS Weather G…
Latest Weather
Read more