Loading articles...

Police still searching for missing South Carolina girl, 6

CAYCE, S.C. — Hundreds of police officers continued to look Wednesday for a 6-year-old girl who hasn’t been seen since shortly after getting off her school bus near her South Carolina home Monday.

Investigators have no evidence that Faye Marie Swetlik was kidnapped, but also have not ruled an abduction or that she walked away from her home or was harmed by someone she knew in the central city of Cayce, authorities said.

“We’re still exploring every possibility to bring Faye home,” Cayce Public Safety Officer Sgt. Evan Antley said.

Police on Wednesday released a video of the girl getting off her school bus Monday. Her family discovered her missing about 3:45 p.m. and called 911 after looking for her for about an hour, authorities have said.

“Her mother, her mother’s boyfriend and her father have all been co-operative with us,” Cayce Public Safety Director Byron Snellgrove said.

Investigators have sent more than 250 officers to talk with neighbours, have used tracking dogs and helicopters to search the area and have stopped motorists near the girl’s home to question them. They have also asked residents with doorbell cameras in the area to share footage. State police and the FBI are assisting local police.

Flyers with Faye’s picture have sprouted up all over Cayce, a city of 14,000 neighbouring the state capital of Columbia.

“When she walks into a room she brightens it up. Everyone loves Faye,” Snellgrove said. “Faye loves dresses, fancy shoes, spending time with her family, cats and playing outside.”

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 01:13 PM
CLEAR: SB DVP south of York Mills. #SBDVP
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:00 AM
Our jackpot is now OVER $15,000! Enter for your chance to win one of two amazing prizes with the 680 NEWS Weather G…
Latest Weather
Read more