Police seek man wanted in assault aboard TTC bus

Photo of suspect wanted in connection with an assault aboard a TTC bus back on Feb. 7 TPS/HO

Police are searching for a man wanted in connection with an assault aboard a TTC bus last weekend.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was on a bus on the #75 Sherbourne route near Bloor Street East, wearing a protective medical mask, when a man approached her and began insulting her for using the mask.

The woman took a photo of the man with her phone’s camera at which point the suspect grabbed her and attempted to get the camera away from her.

The man is described as being in his 40s, average height and medium build and clean shaven. He was wearing metal framed glasses, a black hooded winter coat with fur on the hood, blue jeans and a black toque.

Police say they are interested in speaking with any witnesses who were nearby when the altercation occurred.

