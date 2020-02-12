Mayor Tory wants Metrolinx to change look of child Presto cards to stem evasion losses

It seems Toronto has a serious case of Peter Pan syndrome. But the only thing heading to Neverland is millions of dollars.

According to the TTC audit committee, the city lost $73.5 million to fare evasion last year, and of that staggering total about a third of the losses stemmed from adults using children’s “Ride For Free” Presto cards.

Abuse of the cards resulted in the evaporation of $12.4 million in 2019, according to the committee.

Mayor John Tory says the city is hiring more transit enforcement officers who will specifically focus on fare evasion, but he also wants changes to the Presto cards.

In a statement to CityNews on Wednesday morning, Tory’s office said the mayor “has lobbied Metrolinx directly to change the child Presto card so it isn’t visually the same and to improve the overall Presto system.”

Tory called the extent of TTC fare evasion “outrageous and infuriating” and said it was “totally unacceptable.”

At the same time he defended the Kids Ride Free program.

“Kids Ride Free works – it helps families, helps keep the city affordable,” the mayor’s statement read.

Read the complete audit report below:

