Man killed after being struck by truck at warehouse

A man is dead after he was struck by a truck at a warehouse in Scarborough.

Police say they were called to a business on Metropolitan Road in the area of Warden Avenue and Highway 401 at around 6:30 p.m. to reports of a man trapped under a tractor trailer.

Paramedics say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No word yet on the circumstances that led up to the incident.

The Ministry of Labour has been called in to investigate.