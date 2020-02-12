Macron getting hybrid car as France steps up climate fight

Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
PARIS — The government of President Emmanuel Macron is putting more of its money where his mouth is, announcing a raft of plans to curb carbon emissions, including a new hybrid-engine armoured car for the French leader.
Other steps to be announced Wednesday include an annual bonus of 200 euros ($220) for civil servants who switch to bicycles or car-sharing for their rides to work, said the ecology minister, Elisabeth Borne. That measure will kick in in July.
All government ministers will be switched over to electric or hybrid-engine rechargeable vehicles, and they’ll be encouraged to take trains instead of planes for non-emergency trips under four hours, Borne said on France Info radio. She said she’ll take the train for a visit to northern France on Friday.
Macron’s hybrid-engine armoured car will have a rechargeable battery, she said.
Reinforced efforts to protect the Alpine glory of Mont-Blanc, western Europe’s highest peak, are also expected to be announced by Macron himself on Thursday. He’ll also visit a glacier that, like others across the Alps, is shrinking dramatically.
Borne is going with Macron on that visit to the Alps. She said they’ll travel by plane.