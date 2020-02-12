Loading articles...

Hamilton police issue arrest warrant in shooting of 7-year-old boy

Hamilton police are looking for Jayden Pitter, 20, in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy back in Jan. HAMILTON POLICE/HO

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy inside his home last month.

Police say 20-year-old Jayden Pitter is wanted on 13 charges including discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

Investigators say Pitter fired shots into the boy’s home from the backyard on January 23, striking the young boy several times.

Police say the child is out of hospital but faces a long road to recovery.

Following the shooting, police say believe Pitter fled scene in a vehicle waiting on Gordon Street and sped east. The vehicle has been identified but the firearm involved is still outstanding.

Police say Pitter is considered dangerous and he should not be apporoached.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 45 minutes ago
Collision NB 400 north of Finch - watch out for debris in the right lane. #NB400
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated 7 minutes ago
Not a huge snowstorm, but enough to impact travel throughout Thursday. Call ahead for flights and leave extra trave…
Latest Weather
Read more