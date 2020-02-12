Hamilton police issue arrest warrant in shooting of 7-year-old boy

Hamilton police have issued an arrest warrant in connection with the shooting of a 7-year-old boy inside his home last month.

Police say 20-year-old Jayden Pitter is wanted on 13 charges including discharging a firearm with intent, aggravated assault and careless use of a firearm.

Investigators say Pitter fired shots into the boy’s home from the backyard on January 23, striking the young boy several times.

Police say the child is out of hospital but faces a long road to recovery.

Following the shooting, police say believe Pitter fled scene in a vehicle waiting on Gordon Street and sped east. The vehicle has been identified but the firearm involved is still outstanding.

Police say Pitter is considered dangerous and he should not be apporoached.