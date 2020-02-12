Loading articles...

Del Duca emerges as Ontario Liberal leadership front-runner in delegate vote

Last Updated Feb 12, 2020 at 12:42 pm EST

Transportation Minister Steven Del Duca takes questions from reporters at Queen's Park in Toronto on Nov. 20, 2014. CITYNEWS

TORONTO – Former cabinet minister Steven Del Duca has emerged as the clear front-runner in the Ontario Liberal leadership race, according to new data released by the party.

Del Duca has secured the support of 1,173 delegates out of the 2,724 who will select the party’s next leader at a convention next month.

His total far outpaces his nearest rival, former social services minister Michael Coteau, who was selected by 371 delegates.

Former party candidate Kate Graham came third in the delegate selection process with 273 and former education minister Mitzie Hunter finished fourth with 130 delegates.

Another former candidate, Alvin Tedjo, received the support of 72 delegates, while Ottawa-based lawyer Brenda Hollingsworth was supported by 25.

Approximately 640 uncommitted delegates will also be able to vote at the convention, including former and current Liberal legislators, riding association presidents and other party officials.

