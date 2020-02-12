2 men sentenced to 9 years in prison for sex assault, drugging at College Street Bar

Two men have been sentenced to nine years in prison after being found guilty of the sexual assault of a woman at the College Street Bar in 2016.

The bar’s former owner Gavin MacMillan and manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco both received sentences of seven years for gang sexual assault and two years for administering a stupefying drug, to be served consecutively.

De Jesus Carrasco had been found not guilty of sexually assaulting the woman at the bar while the jury was unable to reach a verdict on the sexual assault that allegedly occurred the next morning at his home.

They were also both found not guilty of forcible confinement.

Crown Attorney Rick Nathanson said at the time of the guilty verdict they were “happy and grateful” for the verdicts despite not being able to convict on all the charges, pointing out the jury were forced to “work through some very difficult and troubling evidence.”

He also commended the victim in the case for her “tremendous strength and courage.”

“She seemed more motivated, quite frankly, out of concern for the community than for herself,” he said.

