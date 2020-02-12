Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Alimentation Couche-Tard ups offer for Australian convenience chain, says Caltex
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 12, 2020 7:07 pm EST
A Couche-Tard store is seen Wednesday, September 25, 2013 in Laval, Quebec. Caltex Australia Ltd., Australia's largest retail fuel and convenience chain, says it has received a revised takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz
Caltex Australia Ltd., Australia’s largest retail fuel and convenience chain, says it has received a revised takeover offer from Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.
The Australian company says the proposal would pay AU$35.25 cash per share less any dividends declared or paid by Caltex. The revised proposal allows Caltex to pay a special dividend to shareholders.
The Australian retailer says the Quebec-based convenience store chain has indicated its revised price was its “best and final price in the absence of a competing proposal.”
Couche-Tard raised its offer for Caltex from AU$34.50 per share after the Australian firm said the $7.7-billion offer in December undervalued the company. It was also rebuffed in October when it made a offer of AU$32 per share.
Caltex operates approximately 2,000 service stations.
Couche-Tard already owns about two per cent of Caltex shares.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 12, 2020.