Adults using child Presto cards costing the TTC millions, audit report finds

The TTC has a problem with riders abusing child Presto cards to ride the system for free.

During the transit agency’s audit committee meeting on Tuesday, two seperate presentations showed adults are taking advantage of the TTC’s ‘kids ride for free’ policy.

One staff presentation showed 6.2-million trips were taken using child cards last year — that rate of misuse would result in a loss of $12.4 million.

The TTC said the numbers are based on Presto data collected over three weeks in January, which showed riders were using child Presto cards at unlikely locations and at all times of day.

A separate presentation, based on different methodology, shows abuse of child cards accounted for nearly 34 per cent of all fare evasion incidents in 2019 — which would put the TTC’s losses at more than $23-million.

Neither the TTC or Metrolinx say they have a solution to the problem.

Read the complete report below:

2 Audit Risk and Compliance Fare Evasion Study (2019) by CityNewsToronto on Scribd