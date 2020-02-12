Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
A rap battle...about Mike Eppel? You'll have to hear it to believe it
by Geoff Rohoman and Mitch Burke
Posted Feb 12, 2020 12:39 pm EST
Last Updated Feb 12, 2020 at 12:51 pm EST
You might have heard about Drake’s unsuccessful restaurant venture, Pick Six.
Now, Drizzy looks to be getting into the streaming business.
The 6ix God posted a video to his Instagram, announcing a partnership with the social broadcasting platform, Caffeine, and the ultimate rap league, to produce a streaming channel devoted entirely to battle rap.
What’s battle rap, you ask?
Think the scenes from 8 Mile, starring Eminem, except less dangerous. Two emcees, no beat, teating each other down, through rhymes. (For obvious reasons, I couldn’t play any clips on 680 NEWS.)
Drizzy, releasing a statement, talking about how excited he is to get involved with Caffiene, and give battle rap a bigger platform.
Well Drake, I’ve got some news for you: so am I.
Except I’m trading in the bragging with the blessing…upon the best friend I’ve ever had: the legendary Mike Eppel.