A rap battle...about Mike Eppel? You'll have to hear it to believe it

You might have heard about Drake’s unsuccessful restaurant venture, Pick Six.

Now, Drizzy looks to be getting into the streaming business.

The 6ix God posted a video to his Instagram, announcing a partnership with the social broadcasting platform, Caffeine, and the ultimate rap league, to produce a streaming channel devoted entirely to battle rap.

What’s battle rap, you ask?

Think the scenes from 8 Mile, starring Eminem, except less dangerous. Two emcees, no beat, teating each other down, through rhymes. (For obvious reasons, I couldn’t play any clips on 680 NEWS.)

Drizzy, releasing a statement, talking about how excited he is to get involved with Caffiene, and give battle rap a bigger platform.

Well Drake, I’ve got some news for you: so am I.

Except I’m trading in the bragging with the blessing…upon the best friend I’ve ever had: the legendary Mike Eppel.