Loading articles...

A rap battle...about Mike Eppel? You'll have to hear it to believe it

Last Updated Feb 12, 2020 at 12:51 pm EST

You might have heard about Drake’s unsuccessful restaurant venture, Pick Six.

Now, Drizzy looks to be getting into the streaming business.

The 6ix God posted a video to his Instagram, announcing a partnership with the social broadcasting platform, Caffeine, and the ultimate rap league, to produce a streaming channel devoted entirely to battle rap.

What’s battle rap, you ask?

Think the scenes from 8 Mile, starring Eminem, except less dangerous. Two emcees, no beat, teating each other down, through rhymes. (For obvious reasons, I couldn’t play any clips on 680 NEWS.)

Drizzy, releasing a statement, talking about how excited he is to get involved with Caffiene, and give battle rap a bigger platform.

Well Drake, I’ve got some news for you: so am I.

Except I’m trading in the bragging with the blessing…upon the best friend I’ve ever had: the legendary Mike Eppel.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 13 minutes ago
UPDATE: WB 401 approaching Weston express - two right lanes blocked, heavy delays. #WB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 11:00 AM
Our jackpot is now OVER $15,000! Enter for your chance to win one of two amazing prizes with the 680 NEWS Weather G…
Latest Weather
Read more