3rd case of coronavirus in Ontario has been resolved

The Chief Medical Officer of Health says Ontario’s third case of the coronavirus has been resolved and the individual is no longer infected.

The third case was reported in London on Jan. 31.

In a statement released Wednesday morning, Dr. David Williams said the case has had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart.

“The case has had two negative tests at least 24 hours apart and is therefore considered to be resolved,” he explained.

“This means the individual is no longer infectious with the 2019 novel coronavirus. I want to reassure everyone that the risk from 2019 novel coronavirus to Ontarians remains low.

“I’d like to thank our partners across the health care system for their continued efforts in containing the virus and protecting the health and well-being of individuals and families across the province.”

There are now only six confirmed cases in Canada – two in Ontario and four in British Columbia.