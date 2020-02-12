Loading articles...

2 officers injured, suspect dead in Baltimore shooting

BALTIMORE — Two law enforcement officers with a fugitive task force were injured and a suspect died in a shooting Wednesday in Baltimore, the U.S. Marshals Service said.

One officer was injured in the leg and the other in the stomach, U.S. Marshals Service spokesman David Lutz said in an email. Both officers were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Lutz said the officers with the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force were working on an attempted murder warrant.

One was a Baltimore County detective, the other is a detective in the city of Baltimore. The injuries were described as non life threatening.

The Associated Press

