1 youth stabbed, another arrested in alteration at Mississauga school

One youth has been taken to hospital and another has been arrested after they were involved in an altercation inside Clarkson Secondary School.

Peel police were called to school near Bromsgrove and Playford Road at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening stab wounds and was transported to hospital while another youth was taken into custody. Their ages and genders were not provided.

Police say it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to students.