Young male struck by vehicle near Bathurst and Lawrence

A young male has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police were called to the scene on Bathurst at Stormont Avenue after 2 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a pedestrian struck.

The male was helped by a volunteer paramedics who was walking by and later taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The principal from a local school also went with the young male to the hospital.

It’s still known whether the victim was a student or what his age is.

The driver of the vehicle was located by police a block away from the scene.

Bathurst is closed in both directions between Stormont and Lawrence Avenues.