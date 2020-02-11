Loading articles...

Young male struck by vehicle near Bathurst and Lawrence

Police are investigating after a young adult male was struck by a vehicle near Bathurst and Lawrence. CITYNEWS

A young male has been taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle near Bathurst Street and Lawrence Avenue.

Police were called to the scene on Bathurst at Stormont Avenue after 2 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a pedestrian struck.

The male was helped by a volunteer paramedics who was walking by and later taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries. The principal from a local school also went with the young male to the hospital.

It’s still known whether the victim was a student or what his age is.

The driver of the vehicle was located by police a block away from the scene.

Bathurst is closed in both directions between Stormont and Lawrence Avenues.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 5 minutes ago
NB 404 approaching Steeles - left lane blocked due to a collision. #NB404
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
We could get a few flurries tonight in #Toronto GTA but the next round of organized ❄️snow❄️is for late Wednesday…
Latest Weather
Read more