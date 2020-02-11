Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Warrant: Chaplain charged after sex act with SC inmate
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 11, 2020 6:46 pm EST
GREENWOOD, S.C. — A prison chaplain in South Carolina was arrested Tuesday after an inmate performed a sex act on him in his office at a women’s prison, authorities said.
Jefferson Kwamina-Crystal, 65, of Spartanburg, was charged with first-degree criminal sexual misconduct with an inmate, according to an arrest warrant from the Corrections Department.
Kwamina-Crystal had voluntary oral sex with the inmate between August and December in his office at the Leath Correctional Institution in Greenwood where he was a chaplain, authorities said.
Kwamina-Crystal was fired after his arrest, the Corrections Department said in a statement.
State law prohibits consensual sexual acts between prison employees and inmates because of the authority the employees have over the prisoners.
Kwamina-Crystal is charged with a felony and faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.
It wasn’t known if Kwamina-Crystal has a lawyer.
The Associated Press
