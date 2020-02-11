The Latest: Biden calls himself 'underdog' in New Hampshire

MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Latest on the 2020 Democratic presidential contest and the New Hampshire primary (all times local):

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden is portraying himself as “an underdog” in Tuesday’s New Hampshire primary.

The former vice-president noted on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” that Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont won New Hampshire by 20 percentage points in 2016 and has a next-door neighbour advantage and “real enthusiasm going” for him. But Biden says Sanders’ label as a democratic socialist will not be helpful in the South and other places.

Biden says “I think I’m an underdog here” in New Hampshire but he still feels “good” and is in the race for the “long haul.”

Biden says their party’s 2020 presidential nominee will need significant support from African Americans as well as keeping “working-class white folks,” two areas Biden sees as his strength. Biden says “if you can’t win in Pennsylvania, if you can’t help win Senate seats in North Carolina and Georgia, then it’s going to be awful hard” to beat President Donald Trump.

Biden also took a swipe at billionaires Tom Steyer and Michael Bloomberg for the hundreds of millions of dollars he says they’ve spent on TV advertising. Biden says he’s looking forward to debating Bloomberg because he can’t compete with Bloomberg’s money.

Asked about polling suggesting Bloomberg is cutting into Biden’s support among moderate Americans, Biden says, “It’s amazing what $500 million can do.”

