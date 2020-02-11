Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Second plane carrying evacuees from Wuhan on its way home to Ontario
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 11, 2020 5:32 am EST
A second Canadian plane carrying evacuees from the quarantined region of Hubei, China, is on its way to the Canadian Forces Base Trenton in southern Ontario.
Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said there was room for about 200 passengers aboard the flight from Wuhan.
Myriam Larouche, one of the 213 Canadians who were flown in Friday from the Chinese epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak, says life under quarantine at the base feels like summer camp.
Renowned Canadian epidemiologist Bruce Aylward made his way to China to lead a team of World Health Organization experts to study the outbreak of the novel coronavirus.
Aylward and his team will be looking to the origin of the virus and the severity of the disease.
The virus has killed 1,016 people among 42,638 confirmed cases in mainland China, and infected more than 43,000 people globally.
—With files from The Associated Press
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.
The Canadian Press
