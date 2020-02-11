Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Rohingya boat capsizes in Bay of Bengal; at least 16 dead
by Associated Press, The Associated Press
Posted Feb 11, 2020 1:05 am EST
DHAKA, Bangladesh — An overcrowded boat carrying about 125 Rohingya refugees from Bangladeshi camps sank Tuesday off St. Martin’s Island in the Bay of Bengal, leaving at least 16 refugees dead, a Bangladeshi official said.
Noor Ahmed, the top elected official on the island, told The Associated Press by phone from the scene that the coast guard and other rescuers recovered the bodies of 14 women, one child and a man after the wooden boat capsized early in the day.
Those on the boat were hoping to reach Malaysia illegally and were being aided by traffickers, Ahmed said, quoting accounts by the survivors.
He said about 62 refugees either swam to the shore or were saved by the rescuers.
More than 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled to Bangladesh from neighbouring Myanmar to flee a harsh crackdown by Myanmar’s military since August 2017. More than 1 million Rohingya refugees currently live in Bangladesh camps.