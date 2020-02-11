Richmond Hill teacher charged in historical sexual assault of student

A 34-year-old teacher from Richmond Hill is facing charges connected to the alleged sexual assault of a student nine years ago.

York regional police said earlier this month they received information about the alleged sexual offences between the teacher and the under age student, which reportedly began 2011.

The name and location of the school is not being released to protect the identity of the victim.

However, police note that the accused has been working as a high school teacher with the York Catholic District School Board, at a school in Richmond Hill, since 2010.

Christopher Ng is facing one charge of sexual assault and two charges of sexual exploitation. He is scheduled to appear in court next month.

Police want to ensure that there are no more alleged victims and are asking anything with information to speak with investigators.