Loading articles...

Police: Infant's death being investigated as homicide

WASHINGTON — An 11-month-old girl suffered multiple life-threatening injuries before her death, which police in Washington, D.C., said was being investigated as a homicide.

The cause of death for Makenzie Anderson was blunt force trauma to the head, police said Monday according to news outlets. The infant was brought to Children’s National Hospital on Thursday afternoon and pronounced dead.

The injuries occurred at a hotel which The Washington Post reported is used exclusively as a homeless shelter.

Police have not identified any suspects or announced any arrests, news outlets reported.

The Associated Press

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Yesterday at 11:49 PM
Terrible drive tonight #EB401 from 412 to Brock Street because of construction. Just the left lane is open and also…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Yesterday at 04:49 PM
Coldest air of the season on the way just in time for Valentine's Day! Here's why I say skip the dinner out and cud…
Latest Weather
Read more