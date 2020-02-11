North York neighbourhood evacuated after gas line severed

Residents from around 20 townhouses in a North York neighbourhood were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday morning after a gas line was severed.

Toronto Fire say they were called to 119 Jim Baird Mews just before 9:30 a.m. after workers severed a two-inch gas line.

The gas leak travelled to the storm sewer system, resulting in explosive levels in the contained area.

Enbridge is on the scene and gas has since been cut off.

No injuries have been reported and residents are now being allowed to return to their homes.