Loading articles...

North York neighbourhood evacuated after gas line severed

Last Updated Feb 11, 2020 at 10:54 am EST

A fire truck is seen in downtown Toronto in an undated photo. CITYNEWS/Dilshad Burman Dilshad Burman

Residents from around 20 townhouses in a North York neighbourhood were forced to evacuate their homes Tuesday morning after a gas line was severed.

Toronto Fire say they were called to 119 Jim Baird Mews just before 9:30 a.m. after workers severed a two-inch gas line.

The gas leak travelled to the storm sewer system, resulting in explosive levels in the contained area.

Enbridge is on the scene and gas has since been cut off.

No injuries have been reported and residents are now being allowed to return to their homes.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Today at 09:40 AM
EB 401 east of Winston Churchill, two left lanes are blocked with a collision. #EB401
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 09:36 AM
We could get a few flurries tonight in #Toronto GTA but the next round of organized ❄️snow❄️is for late Wednesday…
Latest Weather
Read more