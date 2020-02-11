Loading articles...

NewsAlert: CN Rail threatens to close network over blockades

OPP Sgt. Diana Hampson of the liaison team, middle, speaks with members of the Mohawk Territory in Tyendinaga Mohawk Territory, near Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020. The members have blocked the CN/VIA train tracks for six days in support of Wet'suwet'en's blockade of natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

MONTREAL — Canadian National Railway Co. says it will be forced to close “significant” parts of its Canadian network unless blockades impeding its rail lines are removed.

 

More to come.

Companies in this story: (TSX:CNR)

 

The Canadian Press

