Most actively traded companies on the TSX

Toronto Stock Exchange (17,777.11, up 36.54 points.)

Bombardier Inc. (TSX:BBD.B). Industrials. Down eight cents, or 5.33 per cent, to $1.42 on 11.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 34 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $26.90 on 11 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Health care. Down three cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $2.05 on 9.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 14 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $38.98 on 5.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 15 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $56.89 on 5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.03 per cent, to $39.11 on 4.9 million shares.

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Down 49 cents to $125.32. Canadian National Railway Co. says it will be forced to close “significant” parts of its Canadian network unless blockades impeding its rail lines are removed. CN has halted more than 150 freight trains since Thursday evening, when demonstrators set up blockades in British Columbia and Ontario in solidarity with opponents of the Coastal GasLink pipeline project that crosses the traditional territory of the Wet’suwet’en First Nation in northwestern British Columbia. Via Rail said 157 passenger trains have also been cancelled, affecting 24,500 travellers on routes between Montreal and Toronto and Ottawa and Toronto.

Power Financial Corp. (TSX:PWF). Up seven cents to $36.21. Shareholders of Power Financial Corp. have approved a reorganization of the company that will see it folded into Power Corp. of Canada, eliminating a dual-holding company structure. Under the plan, each share of Power Financial other than those held by Power Corp. and its wholly owned subsidiaries will be exchanged for 1.05 subordinate voting shares of Power Corp. and a penny in cash. The companies have said that the reorganization is expected to benefit shareholders with a simplified corporate structure, a reduction in expenses and increased liquidity for the shares.

