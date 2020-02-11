Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Daimler profits slump as auto industry comes under pressure
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 11, 2020 3:04 am EST
Ola Kallenius, Chairman of the Board of Management Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz AG, talks about future innovation of the car maker at the world premiere of the Mercedes-Benz Vision AVTR concept car announcement during the Daimler Keynote before the CES tech show Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
FRANKFURT — Automaker Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz cars, saw profit slump in 2019 and turned in a loss for the fourth quarter.
The weaker results announced Tuesday underlined the pressures on the global auto industry from economic headwinds and the need to invest in electric cars to meet tougher European Union limits on greenhouse gases. The company also saw deductions to earnings from regulatory troubles regarding the emissions of its diesel cars.
Net profit for the full year fell to 2.71 billion euros ($2.94 billion) from 7.58 billion euros. In the fourth quarter of the year the Stuttgart-based company lost 11 million euros, compared to a profit of 1.64 billion euros in the year-earlier quarter.
CEO Ola Kallenius said “we cannot be satisfied” with the results but added that the company was on track to cut costs and improve its earnings performance.