CN Rail threatens to close network over blockades

Last Updated Feb 11, 2020 at 1:58 pm EST

Members of the Mohawk Tyendinaga territory block the CN tracks in Tyendinaga, Ont. on Friday, Feb.7, 2020 in support of the Wet'suwet'en blockade of a natural gas pipeline in northern B.C. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Lars Hagberg

Canadian National Railway Co. says it will be forced to close “significant” parts of its Canadian network unless blockades impeding its rail lines are removed.

Protesters have been blocking rail lines in support of the Wet’suwet’en and their fight against a natural gas pipeline in northwestern British Columbia.

More to come

