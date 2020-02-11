Bouwmeester collapses on bench, Ducks-Blues postponed

ANAHEIM, Calif. — St. Louis defenceman Jay Bouwmeester collapsed on the bench during a break in play in the first period, prompting the Blues and Anaheim Ducks to postpone their game Tuesday night.

Teammates immediately called for medical help after Bouwmeester slumped over with 7:50 left in the first period.

Bouwmeester appeared to be grabbing a drink of water when he began to slowly fall. Emergency medical personnel rushed to the Blues bench.

Ducks and Blues players gathered to see what was wrong before Bouwmeester was taken off the bench. Both teams then went back to their locker rooms and the game was called off a few minutes later tied at 1.

The 36-year-old Bouwmeester is in his 17th NHL season and has for that time been known for his strong skating and conditioning. He helped the Blues win the Stanley Cup last season and won an Olympic gold medal with Canada in 2014.

Bouwmeester was skating in his 57th game this season, the 1,241st of his NHL career. He skated 1:20 in his last shift before collapsing and logged 5:34 of ice time in the game.

A native of Edmonton, Bouwmeester was a junior hockey star and was drafted third overall in 2002 by the Florida Panthers. He has played for Florida, Calgary and St. Louis.

The Blues in April signed the veteran defenceman to a $3.25 million, one-year deal for this season.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press