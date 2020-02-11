2 arrested in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Toronto police have arrested two people in the shooting death of Deandre Campbell-Kelly in Etobicoke last Friday.

Campbell-Kelly, 29, was shot and killed at around 10:40 p.m. in the The West Mall and Rathburn Road area.

Police said a passerby found the victim lying in the snow with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday police arrested Alyshia Smith, 19, and Anthony Johnson, 23, both of Toronto.

They are jointly charged with first-degree murder and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.