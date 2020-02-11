Loading articles...

2 arrested in fatal Etobicoke shooting

Last Updated Feb 11, 2020 at 9:12 am EST

Deandre Campbell-Kelly, 29, was found shot to death in front of 546 The West Mall on Feb. 7, 2020. (H-O/TPS/CITYNEWS TORONTO)

Toronto police have arrested two people in the shooting death of Deandre Campbell-Kelly in Etobicoke last Friday.

Campbell-Kelly, 29, was shot and killed at around 10:40 p.m. in the The West Mall and Rathburn Road area.

Police said a passerby found the victim lying in the snow with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

He was rushed to hospital by paramedics where he was pronounced dead.

On Monday police arrested Alyshia Smith, 19, and Anthony Johnson, 23, both of Toronto.

They are jointly charged with first-degree murder and are expected to appear in court on Tuesday.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated 47 minutes ago
EB Gardiner approaching Kipling express, the left lane is blocked with a collision and EB Gardiner approaching York…
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 05:15 AM
Retweeted @jilltaylor680: Here’s your WAKE UP WEATHER for Tues. Feb 11. Heads up in areas in the GTA that are below the freezing mark early this m…
Latest Weather
Read more