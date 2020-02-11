Loading articles...

1.2M litres of oil spilled in Saskatchewan train derailment

Smoke billows up from a derailed Canadian Pacific Railway train near Guernsey, Sask., on February 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith

GUERNSEY, Sask. — The Saskatchewan government says about 1.2 million litres of oil was spilled during a fiery train derailment in Saskatchewan last week.

The province’s ministry of environment says the amount of oil recovered is still being determined, as a significant portion was burned off.

Thirty-two of the train’s 104 cars derailed and a dozen caught fire on Thursday near Guernsey, southeast of Saskatoon.

In response, the federal government ordered lower speed limits for all trains carrying large amounts of dangerous goods.

Another derailment about 10 kilometres away on the same set of tracks in December also caused a fire and leaked about 1.5 million litres of oil.

The province says Canadian Pacific Railway will be responsible for all costs associated with the derailment, emergency response and cleanup.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2020.

The Canadian Press

