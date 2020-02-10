Loading articles...

Trial continues for man accused in Tess Richey's murder

Last Updated Feb 10, 2020 at 7:07 am EST

Kalen Schlatter at the first day of his murder trial in the death of Tess Richey (Pam Davies/CITYNEWS)

A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman in Toronto is set to continue today.

Prosecutors allege Kalen Schlatter sexually assaulted 22-year-old Tess Richey and strangled her when she refused his advances.

Richey was reported missing after a night out in 2017 and was found dead in a stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend.

During Friday’s court proceedings an undercover police officer was questioned about his account of a conversation with Shlatter in jail shortly after he was arrested.

Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle EB Gardiner at Cherrry, blocking the left lane (out of 2 lanes!)
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. The bulk of the snow is well to the east. You may have some leftover drizzle this…
Latest Weather
Read more