Trial continues for man accused in Tess Richey's murder

A trial for a man accused of sexually assaulting and killing a young woman in Toronto is set to continue today.

Prosecutors allege Kalen Schlatter sexually assaulted 22-year-old Tess Richey and strangled her when she refused his advances.

Richey was reported missing after a night out in 2017 and was found dead in a stairwell days later by her mother and a family friend.

During Friday’s court proceedings an undercover police officer was questioned about his account of a conversation with Shlatter in jail shortly after he was arrested.