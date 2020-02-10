Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes.
Puerto Rico police seek clues in killing of US tourist
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 10, 2020 5:37 pm EST
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico — Police in Puerto Rico said Monday that they are seeking clues to help solve the killing of a U.S. tourist who was thrown from an SUV and run over in the U.S. territory’s capital.
The incident occurred before dawn on Feb. 1 in San Juan and involved a man authorities identified as 39-year-old Andrew James Coyle of Denver, Colorado. He was disconnected from life support on Sunday.
Police said they are trying to find the Nissan Pathfinder used in the killing, adding that they don’t yet have a motive. No one has been arrested.
Coyle is the second U.S. tourist killed in Puerto Rico this month. On Feb. 2, an American Airlines pilot was killed in a crossfire between a customer and bodyguards while standing outside a strip club in San Juan.
The Associated Press
