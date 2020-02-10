Loading articles...

Princess Cruises confirms new Canadian coronovirus case aboard Diamond Princess

Passengers wave from their cabin balcony as the Diamond Princess docks at the port of Yokohama in Yokohama, Japan, on February 6, 2020. The cruise ship with around 3,700 passengers on board docked in the morning to restock supplies. According to latest media reports, 10 more people have tested positive for the new coronavirus. A total number of 20 people from the ship have been infected by the coronavirus, raising the number of infections to 45 in Japan. EPA/FRANCK ROBICHON

YOKOHAMA, Japan – Princess Cruises says a Canadian is among an additional 66 confirmed cases of the novel Coronavirus aboard the Diamond Princess cruise ship docked in the Japanese port city of Yokohama, just outside Tokyo.

The company says in a release issued early Monday morning that the positive test results were confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and that it is following the ministry’s “disembarkation protocols to provide medical care for these new cases.”

This latest case raises to eight the number of Canadians aboard the Diamond Princess who have contracted the new virus.

The other seven were earlier taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring.

The federal government said Sunday that it was monitoring the well-being of 285 Canadians quarantined on the Diamond Princess and another cruise ship anchored off Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam, said in a statement Sunday that none of the 213 evacuees from Wuhan, China — the epicentre of the outbreak — who are quarantined at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, Ont., have exhibited any symptoms of the virus.

|
Join the conversation

On Dec. 11, 2019, commenting is changing. Please click here to read more.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Latest Traffic & Weather
680 NEWS TRAFFIC @680NEWStraffic 680 News Traffic Twitter verified icon
Updated Just moments ago
Stalled vehicle CLEARED from #NB400 north of Sheppard.
Latest Traffic
Read more
680 NEWS WEATHER @680NEWSweather 
Updated Today at 04:40 AM
Good Monday morning #Toronto GTA. The bulk of the snow is well to the east. You may have some leftover drizzle this…
Latest Weather
Read more