Lockout or strike possible Feb. 27 for city's outdoor workers

The union could be locked-out or on strike on Feb. 27

The city received a "no board" report from the Ministry of Labour on Monday

The clock is now ticking toward a possible lockout or strike by the City of Toronto’s outside workers.

The city received a “no board” report from the Ministry of Labour on Monday, which sets the legal strike or lockout deadline for Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) local 416 at 12:01 a.m. on Feb. 27

The two sides have been negotiating for more than four months but have yet to come up with a deal.

CUPE 416 is made up of about 5,000 outside workers including some garbage crews, paramedics, the water department and park staff.

In a statement, the city said it remains committed to negotiating a collective agreement that is fair and affordable.

“There remain some significant issues outstanding between the two parties – specifically job security, benefits, parental leave, and wages,” said Deputy Mayor Denzil Minnan-Wong on Monday. “While we want an agreement that is fair to our employees and the valued work that they do, we don’t agree with going back on the progress that has been made in previous rounds of bargaining.”

The union said in a statement on Monday the city is “misleading the public” and urges the city to come back to the bargaining table.

“At the end of the day renewing our job security language costs the city nothing. On benefits, the city saved $18 million in one year after they switched benefit providers,” said CUPE Local 416 President Eddie Mariconda. “Our contract is affordable and sustainable, and we provide world-class services to the people of Toronto.”

If there is a labour disruption, the city said it has a contingency plan in place, which will be released in the coming days.