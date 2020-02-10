NTSB to examine weather, other factors in crash of small jet

CALHOUN, Ga. — Wreckage of a small jet that crashed in the north Georgia mountains, killing all four people on board, will continue to be examined Monday, federal investigators said.

Three men and one woman were killed in the crash, Gordon County Deputy Coroner Christy Nicholson said. Their names haven’t been released.

There was snow in north Georgia around the time the Cessna 501 Citation crashed shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday in a remote part of Gordon County, northwest of Atlanta, authorities said.

Weather conditions are among many factors that will be investigated in coming days and weeks, said Heidi Kemner, an air safety investigator with the National Transportation Safety Board.

Investigators will also will look at the pilot’s record and training, the aircraft’s maintenance and weather conditions at the time of the crash, NTSB spokesman Terry Williams said.

The plane went missing from radar shortly after takeoff from an airport in the Atlanta suburb of Peachtree City. Snow was reported in the Atlanta area around the time the plane took off, and snow was also falling Saturday morning in the north Georgia mountains.

The plane disappeared from radar around 10:10 a.m. Saturday about 50 miles (80 kilometres) north of Atlanta after departing, authorities said. It was en route to Nashville, Tennessee, FAA spokeswoman Kathleen Bergen said Sunday.

