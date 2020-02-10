Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New virus has infected more than 40,600 people globally
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 10, 2020 3:21 am EST
Officials with protective suites prepare work around the quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess in the Yokohama Port Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, Yokohama, Japan. Japan’s health ministry said Monday that about 60 more people on the quarantined cruise ship have tested positive for a new virus. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
A viral outbreak that began in China has infected more than 40,600 people globally.
The latest figures reported by global health authorities as of Monday in Beijing:
— China: 908 deaths among 40,171 confirmed cases on the mainland. In addition, Hong Kong has had 36 cases, including one death. Macao has had 10 cases. Most of the illnesses and deaths have been in central Hubei province, where illnesses from the new type of coronavirus were first detected in December.
— Japan: 162
— Singapore: 43
— Thailand: 32
— South Korea: 27
— Malaysia: 18
— Taiwan: 16
— Australia: 14
— Germany: 14
— Vietnam: 14
— United States: 12. Separately, one U.S. citizen died in China