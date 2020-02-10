Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
New Brunswick Green leader launches his 'budget with a heart' tour
by The Canadian Press
Posted Feb 10, 2020 1:09 pm EST
Green Party of New Brunswick Leader David Coon speaks to the media following the Throne Speech at the New Brunswick Legislature in Fredericton on October 23, 2018. As New Brunswick's Progressive Conservative government prepares to table a provincial budget, the province's Green leader is doing his own pre-budget consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James West
FREDERICTON — As New Brunswick’s Progressive Conservative government prepares to table a provincial budget, the province’s Green leader is doing his own pre-budget consultation.
David Coon is calling the initiative his “budget with a heart” tour.
Coon says if the government put well-being at the centre of everything it does, it would produce a very different budget, pointing to recent budgets in New Zealand and Iceland as examples to learn from.
He says the budget should tackle such important issues as poverty, mental illness and high suicide rates.
Coon will visit 14 communities, starting Tuesday in Fredericton.
The government will present its 2020-21 budget March 10.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 10, 2020.