Ministry of Labour investigating after fatal industrial accident in Pickering

Last Updated Feb 10, 2020 at 2:59 pm EST

File photo of a Durham Regional Police vehicle. CITYNEWS

The Ministry of Labour is investigating after one person died and a second suffered non life-threatening injuries at a construction site in Pickering on Monday.

Both victims are male, but their ages have not been released.

Durham regional police say it happened at a site in the Pickering Parkway area.

No further details were immediately available.

