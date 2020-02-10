Rogers Media uses cookies for personalization, to customize its online advertisements, and for other purposes. Learn more or change your cookie preferences. Rogers Media supports the Digital Advertising Alliance principles. By continuing to use our service, you agree to our use of cookies.
Merkel's designated successor to quit after vote fiasco
by The Associated Press
Posted Feb 10, 2020 3:58 am EST
In this Friday, Feb. 7, 2020 photo Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, chairwoman of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU), adresses the media during a press conference at the party's headquarters in Berlin, Germany. Angela Merkel's designated successor will quit her role as head of the Germany's strongest party and won't stand for the chancellorship following a debacle in a regional election. (AP Photo/Michael Sohn)
BERLIN — Angela Merkel’s designated successor will quit her role as head of the Germany’s strongest party and won’t stand for the chancellorship following a debacle in a regional election.
Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer informed leaders of Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union on Monday that she will begin the process of organizing a leadership contest in the summer.
The move comes days after her party was heavily criticized for its handling of a vote for governor in the eastern state of Thuringia. That saw the Christian Democrats and the far-right Alternative for Germany back a centrist candidate, breaking what is widely regarded as a taboo around co-operating with extremists in German politics.